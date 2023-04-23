Demtoco after-tax profit for 2022 at $2.077b

The Demerara Tobacco Company’s (Demtoco) after-tax profit for 2022 was $2.077b, 2.5% higher than the $2.026b in 2021.

In its annual report for 2022, the company said that it delivered earnings per share of $88.76 last year versus $86.59 in the prior year and total dividend payments of $1.921 billion were distributed in 2022.

“Overall, the Company saw growth in revenue of 5.8%, with a favourable movement in operating profit of 3.6% mainly driven by increased revenue and efficiencies in operating costs”, the company said.