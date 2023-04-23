Dear Editor,
I should like to thank Dr. Cheddi (Joey) Jagan Jr. for his exceptionally warm and generous comments about myself and my father in yesterday’s SN and, more particularly, for remembering my father’s birth anniversary. Of modest temperament, he never sought, or received any, recognition for his contribution to Guyana during his lifetime, But I am sure that he would have been grateful for his service to the working people through the Transport Workers Union in the 1930s to the 1940s, the People’s Progressive Party and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union to be remembered by Joey, who he very much liked as a child and young man.
Yours sincerely,
Ralph Ramkarran