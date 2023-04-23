Dear Editor,

Please allow me to reply to Joey Jagan’s article about my father, Boysie Ramkarran, and my brother Ralph Ramkarran, which appeared in your edition of Saturday 22, April, 2023.

I am touched that Joey, would remember my father’s birthday and the kind words of praise for all his accomplishments. Even his humour was not left out.

I concur that the young people of Guyana should know about the pioneers who contributed in the struggle for bettering the lives of the people of Guyana.

Thank you, Joey for your accurate description of my father’s life and work, and for bringing awareness to the young generation, of those who dedicated their lives to the betterment of the people of Guyana.

Sincerely,

Nendy Ramkarran Fritzsche