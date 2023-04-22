Boysie Ramkarran will be remembered for his wit and patriotism

Dear Editor,

On the anniversary of his father’s birthday (April 22), I would like to publicly apologize to Mr. Ralph Ramkarran for any disparaging comments I might have made about him in the past. His father, Mr. Boysie Ramkarran and Ralph himself are true patriots of Guyana and always served their country to the best of their abilities. My father, President Cheddi, always considered the Ramkarrans as bedrocks of the PPP and trusted both of them implicitly and, moreover, valued their advice and consent – I can vouch for that because I always heard my father’s praise and admiration for their many years of political commitment.

The young people of Guyana should know about their heroes and patriots, and as we observe the 104th anniversary of Mr. Boysie Ramkarran’s birth, all Guyanese should know that Boysie was an important initiator of modern politics in Guyana when he helped form the PAC in 1947 which led to the formation of the PPP in 1950 – before that, he was a leader in one of the most important trade unions in British Guiana, always fighting and winning important struggles for better working and living conditions for the workers.

After the British colonial authorities suspended the constitution in 1953 and kicked the PPP out of government, Boysie was locked up (along with my father and others), even though he was elected to Parliament. From 1957 to 1964 he was handily elected to Parliament and served as Minister of Communications/Industry where he proved to be a honest, committed and excellent at his job; later on, from 1975 to 1985, he was the Leader of GAWU, the largest union in Guyana – he fought for and achieved recognition for GAWU and brought many innovations and changes to better the sugar workers’ lives by various forms of struggle, including the 133 day strike with great success.

Mr. Boysie Ramkarran should also be remembered for his wit and humour in Parliamentary sessions throughout the years – on one occasion, when President Burnham was still in Parliament he announced to Boysie that they shared jokes together and Boysie looked at Burnham and announced that looking at Burnham’s front bench Ministers, it was a joke. Another time, when Mr. Burnham brought an austerity budget to Parliament, Boysie called it an “ass-tearity” budget – always bringing laughter and lightening up the serious business of Parliament. As a youth, I was always aware of his wit and humour when he visited while I knew that he was really a very serious man, committed to his political principles – I always admired and liked him.

Editor, if anyone had asked whom among his associates and comrades was the most loyal and committed in his political life, President Cheddi would have singled out Boysie Ramkarran as one who would have been at the top of his list and at a personal level, I would like to thank Mr. Boysie Ramkarran for selling – at a more than reasonable price, the land where we finally lived in Plantation Belair, right next to him. After we left Red House in 1964, my father owned no property and we were forced to rent a home on Camp Street until Boysie, through his kindness and generosity, came to our rescue allowing President Cheddi to finally own our own property.

Young people of Guyana should remember and cherish the great contribution, heroism and patriotic dedication of Boysie Ramkarran and subsequently, his legacy should be recognized by all Guyanese, regardless of race, ethnicity or religion. Thank you, Boysie Ramkarran, and may your great soul rest in peace and tranquility as your legacy will always resonate in Guyanese hearts.

Sincerely,

Cheddi (Joey) Jagan Jr