Overhaul of criminal justice system among measures Guyana will implement shortly

Following Caricom’s recent Regional Symposium on Crime and Violence, Guyana has committed to implementing a number of measures with an overhaul of the criminal justice system an area of priority, Attorney General Anil Nandlall has said.

“As minister with responsibility for justice and the legal sector, I was particularly pleased by the resolution that spoke to a comprehensive overhaul of the criminal justice system. This is an initiative that Guyana will vigorously pursue,” Nandlall told the Stabroek News.

The Attorney General said that there are “simply too many complaints”, of magistrates making decisions that appear “irrational” and which attract public criticism and there must be legal guidelines in place to avoid this.