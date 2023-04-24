One of our significant challenges has been the ethical and equitable division of wealth

Dear Editor,

Guyana has a history from the cruelty of colonialism, the inhumanity of slavery, the intolerable levels of indenturship, and the deliberate western engineered racial division among the two major ethnic groups in our country still leaves those scars unhealed for us as a people, 57 years later as an independent nation. This country remains home to a diverse population consisting of people of different races, cultures, and religions. Despite its diversity, Guyana is a country that is known for its profound hospitality as a people, but we are plagued with the challenge of forging national unity and harmony among its population. For far too long, the country has struggled with an ethnic and ethical division of values, especially when it comes to the distribution of wealth.

In recent years, the discovery of immense natural resources, including oil and gas, has presented Guyana with a unique opportunity to transform the country’s economy and society. However, this transformation cannot come at the cost of the country’s unity and ethical values. Instead, the wealth from these natural resources must be used to promote true and long-lasting unity, harmony, and ethical values among the population. One of the most significant challenges that Guyana has and continues to face has been the ethical and equitable division of wealth. For years, the country has been plagued by poverty, poor infrastructure, and an underdeveloped economy. The discovery of unimaginable oil and gas has presented an opportunity to change this reality for the betterment of all Guyanese and the country as a collective.

However, if the country is to avoid an ethical division of values, it must address some critical issues. Firstly, there is a need to address the significant wealth gap that exists between the citizens. As in many other countries, the wealth gap in Guyana is substantial, with a very small number of individuals/companies controlling most of the country’s resources. Additionally, there is a need to address the issue of corruption. Corruption continues to plague Guyana, with reports indicating that it is widespread in government and the private sector. Corruption erodes trust in the government and creates an unethical division of wealth, where a small group of individuals benefit at the expense of the rest of the population. The PPP/C government needs to be deliberate in its efforts towards creating national unity?

Through education, this process of change can begin because it is a powerful tool for creating national unity. Education can help citizens understand the value of ethical practices, as well as promote peace and understanding between different communities. Education can also empower individuals to take control of their lives, reduce poverty, and promote equality between citizens. President Ali led government must leverage the people’s newfound wealth to invest in education. By reforming and developing a robust education system, Guyana can create opportunities for the younger generation and create a society where all citizens can thrive. Education can create greater awareness and understanding of ethical values, thereby reducing the risk of an unethical division of wealth.

Further, creating National Unity through infrastructure development is another area where Guyana can also create natural unity. With the influx of wealth from natural resources, the government can invest in infrastructure development, such as roads, bridges, schools, and those needs should be met. Doing so would create jobs and create opportunities for businesses to thrive, strengthening the economy and reducing poverty. Infrastructure development can also promote national unity by bringing communities closer together, hinterland and the coastland, and different ethnic groups under the umbrella of one people. Developing a strong transportation system can enable individuals to travel freely within the country, creating more opportunities for social and cultural exchanges between different communities. Furthermore, a robust infrastructure network can facilitate the delivery of essential services, such as healthcare and education, to remote areas, ensuring that all citizens benefit.

An out of the box idea, some may say, is creating national unity through environmental protection efforts. The discovery of natural resources, particularly oil and gas, poses a significant challenge to Guyana’s environmental health and the way of life for indigenous people and our fisher folk. If not managed properly, these resources can have a profound impact on the country’s biodiversity, water quality, air quality, the way of life for some of our people, among other things, thereby destabilizing the environment and harming the citizens. Environmental protection is, therefore, critical for creating national unity. The government must ensure that the extraction and use of natural resources are sustainable and do not harm the environment. This includes investing in renewable energy, promoting wildlife conservation, and implementing measures to reduce pollution.

Creating National Unity through Social Services are equally crucial for creating unity among the people. By investing in social services such as healthcare, housing, and social security, the government can create a safety net that ensures that all citizens receive basic needs that are essential for a comfortable and healthy life. This would promote equality and reduce poverty, reducing the gap between the rich and poor and creating a more equitable society. Moreover, providing access to social services would reduce the stress and anxiety that individuals from poor backgrounds face, increasing their well-being and productivity. This would also create a sense of belonging and unity, where all citizens have equal access to services, regardless of their background or social class.

Guyana has the potential to rise from its current state of poverty and underdevelopment through the discovery of natural resources. However, this transformation must be rooted in ethical values that promote national unity. Guyana must guard against the unethical division of wealth, corruption, and environmental degradation. Therefore, creating national unity should be a primary and principle priority for the government. Being mature and responsible to engage the main opposition that represents half of our diverse population is essential for the achievement of national unity coupled with investing in education, infrastructure development, social services, and environmental protection is a critical way that Guyana can promote national unity. Such efforts would create a society where every citizen has the chance to thrive and have equal access to resources, irrespective of their social or economic background.

If we as leaders and we as a people don’t act towards this end, the achievement of national unity will be nothing but a fleeting illusion in an abundance of wealth that can benefit us all.

Sincerely,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira MP