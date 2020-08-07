ACDA calls for constitutional reform, end to racial division

The African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) is advocating for constitutional reform, shared governance and an end to racial division and cautions that foreign powers may not have Guyana’s best interest at heart.

In a press release on Wednesday, ACDA stated it is not surprised by the events of the recent elections crisis “given the array of international forces led by the US and its ABCE allies against the Granger-led APNU+AFC coalition government and the disregard of clearly defined laws and guidelines of the electoral laws of Guyana.”

The Association also expressed disappointment that the crisis did not result in the two major electoral parties agreeing on a serious discussion regarding constitutional reform “to end the pernicious winner take all governance system that only results in deepening the racial fractures in our society.” It contended that racial divisions are inimical to the best interests of the nation “but are cleverly used by politicians and foreign groups to (exacerbate) fears and distrust among our people.” This it says, was more evident and “virulent” during the recently held March 2020 elections.