Dey leads Team KFC Evolution to podium sweep

Led by Curtis Dey, Team KFC Evolution swept the podium in yesterday’s cycling meet staged on the outer circuit of the National Park.

Dey led teammates, Christopher Griffith and Robin Persaud across the finish line in the exciting 12-lap event which was sponsored and organized by the Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club.

After a solo escape with four laps to go, Dey went into time-trial mode and crossed the line all alone with the peloton more than a half mile behind. He stopped the clock at 1:09.13s for the event which attracted 24 starters.