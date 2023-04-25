Fire service urged to identify gaps

The Guyana Fire Service’s (GFS) Annual Officers’ Conference started yesterday with the Home Affairs Minister stating that the gaps within its operations have to be identified and addressed.

The two-day conference is being held under the theme “Enhancing and modernizing the Guyana Fire Service through training, re-tooling, and public education.”

A release from the GFS said that the conference saw presentations from senior officers of the service and was attended by the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Godfrey Bess; Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken; Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliott; Head of CANU, James Singh; Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham, and other special invitees.