Venezuelan national nabbed with suspected cocaine in mouth

A 30-year-old Venezuelan national was on Saturday nabbed at the Takutu International Bridge, Lethem, with 21 sachets of suspected cocaine in his mouth.

A police press release said that 30 year-old Eleo Geveiro was arrested on Saturday at about 22:30 hours by Joint Services ranks who were on duty at the bridge. Geveiro, a handyman of Tabatinga Central Rupununi, was stopped by the ranks who conducted a search on his person. Geveiro’s mouth was observed to be stuffed. He was asked to open his mouth, and when he did, he spat out 21 small black plastic parcels. When opened, each of the small parcels contained a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine.