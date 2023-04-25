First Starbucks Café opens at Amazonia Mall

Famed American coffee brand, Starbucks Cafe, yesterday opened its doors in Guyana at the Amazonia Mall, Providence on the East Bank Demerara.

Starbucks’ Amazonia branch is expected to provide employment for more than 50 persons and will bring increased economic activity to the area. Tagman Media’s, Alex Graham, said “The transforming of Georgetown and this East Bank corridor has been underway for most of the last decade and there is still a lot of development to come from this corridor. A Starbucks Cafe is a long overdue welcome addition to what features a healthy mix of local, regional and international brands”.