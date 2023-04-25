Public procurement body says complaints `under active consideration’

Facing criticisms that it is not discharging its functions, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) yesterday said that several complaints before it are “under active consideration”.

In a statement, the PPC was responding to what it described as the “unfortunate, misguided and ill-informed statement” as published in the Sunday Stabroek of 23rd April, 2023 under the headline “AFC blasts procurement body, tells it to get to work” and which stated that the commission is “… not executing its constitutionally enshrined functions and addressing complaints.”

The PPC said that the impression was given that complaints before it are being ignored, particularly the matters referred to by the Alliance For Change (AFC).