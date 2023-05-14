Procurement body says issues raised by Patterson still under `active consideration’

Under pressure to say why it appears to be doing no substantial work, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) on Friday said that it still has under active consideration matters that have been raised with it by APNU+AFC MP and former Minister of Public Works, David Patterson.

The PPC has come under searing criticism from Patterson for not addressing his concerns and other matters raised in the public domain despite the fact that it was fully constituted in July last year and a chair and deputy chair named.

In a statement on Friday in response to a news item in Kaieteur News reporting Patterson’s concerns, PPC Chief Executive Officer, Michael Singh said: “As previously stated by the Commission by way of public statement issued on 24th April, 2023, the matters which Mr. Patterson have raised with the commission are under active consideration and are awaiting legal advice, the particulars of which Mr. Patterson continues to misrepresent in the public domain”.