Chief Justice strikes out application to postpone GPA elections

An urgent application under the Judicial Review Act for an injunction to postpone the holding of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) elections scheduled for today was yesterday afternoon thrown out by acting Chief Justice Roxane George.

The Chief Justice ruled that the challenge brought against the current GPA executive was “misconceived” and did not qualify for a full court hearing.

Social media commentator, Mikhail Rodrigues, known as ‘Guyanese Critic’, on Friday filed the matter requesting that the court restrain the executive from hosting the elections until he was granted membership.