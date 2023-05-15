Raghubir returned as president of GPA for second term -at contentious election

Guyana Press Association (GPA) President, Nazima Raghubir was yesterday re-elected to a second term following a highly contentious elections.

She defeated the only other contender for the post of Presi-dent, Neil Marks by 70 votes to 25. There was one spoilt vote. The announcement of Raghubir’s victory by Returning Officer, Attorney-at-Law Ronald Burch-Smith, was greeted with loud applause from her support group.

Other newly-elected members of the executive were Sports Journalist Rawle Toney, Vice President; Svetlana Marshall-Abrams (Treasurer) and Ariana Gordon (Secretary), the latter two nominations were unchallenged. Stabroek News’ Marcelle Thomas, along with Iva Wharton of Capitol News, veteran journalist Denis Chabrol, Alva Solomon and Nyjel Fraser were also elected to serve as floor members on the executive council. The election was held at the Theatre Guild in Kingston.