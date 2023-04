The Veterans Foundation of Guyana yesterday expressed condolences on the death of former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Colonel (ret’d) Lawrence Eulon Paul at the age of 70.

The Foundation said in a press release that he passed away on Sunday at the Dr Balwant Singh Hospital after a very brief illness.

It stated that Colonel Paul enlisted in the GDF on May 16th 1976 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on December 17th 1976.