UG commissions new Maths and Science building

The recently commissioned Hogben Drayton Maths and Science Centre at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen campus, honours UG’s first chancellor and vice chancellor Lancelot Hogben and Harold Drayton respectively.

At a ceremony held on Wednesday for the commissioning and also to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of the University of Guyana Act, current Chancellor Edward Greene said, “It is indeed a day of great significance. It is historic. It helps us to pay homage to the ultimate patron of this university, former premier and former president of the Republic of Guyana, Dr Cheddi Jagan.”