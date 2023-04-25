Flood relief in the capital city boils down to how quickly excess water can be discharged

Dear Editor,
Relief of flooding in the capital city boils down to how quickly excess water can be discharged particularly to the Demerara River. The long wait for gravity flow, via blocked passageways, together with sluices that are closed at high tide further aggravates the situation. It may be possible to establish a few reservoirs, some miles east of the river, and pump accumulated water through high speed conduits across the city towards the sluices. Pumping stations can discharge water over the sluices and cause no delay at high tide.
