Independent press has given a voice to those who might not have had one

Dear Editor,

The independent press, media, the fourth estate of any country, and more specifically, in a democratic state, is vitally important. Its independent voice must be supported and respected by all. Journalism is one of the pillars of democracy. The press also represents the citizens of a country, and its role is to keep the government and other powerful bodies in check. Journalists work hard to gather information from reliable sources, investigate issues of concern, and present news that is relevant, informative, and engaging. Despite the growing share of opinionated content on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms, journalism remains a vital source of information, and it has shaped history in numerous ways.

One of the most vital roles of the press is to ensure accountability. Journalists aim to expose corruption, misconduct, and any other actions that harm the public interest. By keeping a close eye on governments, businesses, and other entities, the press helps to expose abuses of power, discrimination, and illegal activities. The media holds those in power accountable by ensuring transparency in governance.

Another critical role of the press is to inform the public. The press provides citizens with the information they need to make informed decisions about their lives. By presenting factual and credible information, the press helps the public understand the implications of policies, laws, and other decisions made by the government. For example, the press covers issues such as healthcare, education, and the environment, which help citizens stay informed about critical issues that affect their lives. Without the press, citizens would be uninformed and unable to hold their representatives responsible for their actions.

The press plays an essential role by providing a platform for the marginalized or oppressed; one could say that the press was also instrumental in shaping social change. For example, the reporting on political and civil rights activists such as Walter Rodney, Ronald Waddell, Courtney Crum-Ewing, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X provided the public with an understanding of the harsh realities of the need for political change and exposed the issues of discrimination and systemic racism. Similarly, the reporting on the #MeToo and George Floyd, Black Lives Matter movement, helped expose the widespread issue of sexual harassment and a racist police culture that targeted innocent black people which sparked a global conversation that continues even today.

Through their work, journalists give a voice to those who may not have one, which is vital in promoting a just society. Editors, journalists and the press have long been regarded as guardians of free speech. They serve as a check on the government’s power to control information, and they promote the free exchange of ideas. Journalists have put themselves at risk to obtain and report on stories, and as a result, they promote diversity and tolerance. This very important profession compels by expectation, journalists to adhere to ethical standards. By providing reliable and trustworthy information, journalists help to form opinions, change people’s perceptions, and influence public policy.

Without ethical standards, the press would be vulnerable to manipulation by those with the most significant resources, and the public would be less informed. Ethics in journalism require reporters to be fair, impartial, and committed to the truth. The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) has developed a code of ethics that serves as a benchmark for journalists. The code advises journalists to show integrity, be transparent, and correct mistakes promptly.

Editor, I reiterate journalists play an essential role in our society. They serve as a watchdog for the government and other powerful bodies, ensuring transparency, accountability, and democratic ideals. Through their work, journalists inform the public, promote ethical standards, and provide a platform for marginalized groups. The press and journalists deserve respect from political leaders, activists, and civil society influencers for their critical contributions to contributing to a freer, transparent, and just society. Without them, the public would be vulnerable to manipulation, oppression, and tyranny. Therefore, we should value the press and journalists for their important role and contribution to our society.

Sincerely,

Jermaine Figueira MP