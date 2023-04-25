West Indies A set for three ‘Tests’ in Bangladesh

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies A will travel to Bangladesh for three four-day “Tests” against the hosts next month, Cricket West Indies confirmed yesterday.

All matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in the northeastern city of Sylhet, and have been designated with full first class status.

The tour marks the only second A team series for West Indies in the last three years due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are again pleased to work closely with the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) as we confirm the match schedule for this upcoming men’s ‘A’ team series,” said Roland Holder, CWI’s manager of cricket operations.

“Last summer we had a competitive five-match series with red ball and white ball matches in St Lucia.

“This time around our players will get to experience foreign conditions and this is a vital part of their development in the pathway toward full international selection and provides a platform for further exposure and progress following the recent West Indies Championship and new Headley Weekes Tri-Series.”

The Headley-Weekes Tri-Series, which got underway last week with the first of three matches at Coolidge Cricket Ground here, wraps up May 6.

West Indies A depart the Caribbean soon after and are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on May 11.

The first “Test” bowls off on May 16 with the second encounter set to start seven days later, and the final game scheduled to begin May 30.