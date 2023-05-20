Shadman, weather, frustrate Windies A in drawn encounter

SYLHET, Bangladesh, CMC – West Indies “A” had to settle for a draw against Bangladesh “A” in the first “Test” yesterday after adverse weather and opener Shadman Islam frustrated their effort to clinch a win.

The Caribbean side grabbed two wickets early and had the Bangladesh team on the ropes on the final day of the four-day, first-class match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, but only 49.1 overs were possible due to rain, and Shadman hit the top score of 64, enabling the home team to finish on 187 for seven in their second innings after they were forced to follow on 163 behind on the previous day.

The result meant that the three-match series, which continues next Tuesday at the same venue, remains level at 0-0.

“With all the rain around, it took a lot of time out of the game, and it did not allow us to get the result we wanted,” West Indies “A” captain Joshua Da Silva said. “But it was a good pitch, and a good contest between the two teams.

“We had a really good performance from [Jair McAllister]. He is still fairly new to the first-class scene, so to see him bowl the way that he did, and with the aggression that he did, it really goes to show the fast bowling depth that we have in the West Indies. Good pace and aggression is all we could ask from him, and he did fantastic to get seven wickets.

“In the remaining matches, we are looking to play the same brand of cricket that we played in this match. We did a good job with the bat, but there are still a few things we can touch on, and try and play the best cricket that we can.

We came here to play to win, so the guys are looking forward to the remaining two.”

After the new-ball pair of Akeem Jordan and left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer removed Zakir Khan and Saif Hassan respectively, in the first half-hour, Shadman shared 66 for the third wicket with Mahmudul Hasan Joy to bring some stability to the innings.

Five wickets – two apiece to left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and McAllister – had Bangladesh “A” wobbling on 132 for seven before Rishad Hossain, not out on 20, joined Jaker Ali, not out on 36, and put on 55 – unbroken – for the eighth wicket to bail out the hosts.

Motie ended with two for 13 from five overs, and McAllister took two for 48 from 11 overs, ending with match figures of seven for 108 to earn the Player-of-the-Match award.