The trial of Chanderpaul Persaud, Harilall Ramdan and Jagishwar Ghani for the 2017 stabbing death of Uitspa labourer Dhanpaul Dookie, is currently underway at the High Court in Demerara.

The indictment against the jointly-charged trio is that between July 24th and July 26th, at Uitspa Village, Linden High-way, they murdered Dookie, called “Paulie,” in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The men have pleaded not guilty to the charge.