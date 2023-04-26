Amazings to clash with Everybody Got It —Linden Guinness Greatest of the Streets

The Amelia’s Ward/Wisroc Car Park will make its long awaited return as a playing venue this evening in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship.

The Amazings will open the evening’s activities against Everybody Got It from 18:30hrs, while Axe will lock horns with Turf Kings at 19:00hrs, and West Side Ballers will take aim at Bangers from 19:30hrs.

In the fourth encounter, Speightland will engage the Police from 20:00hrs, with Goodfellas matching skills with Turf President at 20:30hrs, and Silver City Valley battling Swag Entertainment from 21:00hrs. In the final two matches, Genasyde will match skills with Universal Ballers at 21:30hrs, whilst Top Strikers face-off against Silver Bullets at 22:00hrs.