Greatness or destruction: Environmental leadership choices for Guyana

By Dr Bertrand Ramcharan

Seventh Chancellor of the University of Guyana

With its newly exploited oil and gas wealth, its youthful, diverse population mirroring the world, and its dynamic young leadership – civil and political, Guyana could be poised for greatness. But, with its lack of political and environmental consensus, it could also be headed for destruction – politically as well as physically. It is the physical, environmental, challenge that we shall address in this piece.

Guyana has, to some extent, been fortunate in the past in the attention its leaders have given to environmental issues. Whether this remains the case is a matter for others to assess. But it would be fair to acknowledge the contribution of then President Jagdeo to global environmental issues. As a seasoned statesman, his leadership on this issue could still be crucial – as indeed could be the leadership of President Ali. Indeed, environmental leadership is strategically important for Guyana and the Caribbean and is a matter of sheer survival for the world at large.