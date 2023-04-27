Woman granted bail on damage to property and assault charges

A woman was yesterday charged with damaging the property of another woman and committing assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Kelisha Lewis appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where she was placed on $40,000 bail for each charge.

It is alleged that on April 14, at Seawall Road, Georgetown, she damaged a pair of spectacles valued at $70,000, property of Nicola Peters and it is also alleged that on the same date and same location, she assaulted Peters, so as to cause grievous bodily harm.