Belafonte’s life is one that must be celebrated

Dear Editor,

Two days ago, the great Harry Belafonte passed away. I am grieved but I am consoled that his life is one that must be celebrated. As the world knows he was a top class entertainer, one of the best to have graced us. However, he was far more than that. He stood up against segregation, racism and political prostitution.

He defended Mandela and the ANC when they were called terrorists by the US government. He stood by Martin Luther King in his hour of need. He stood strong with Paul Robeson, a communist and talented activist and entertainer. He always fought with the oppressed and downtrodden of this world. I join with progressive and democratic minded people to mourn and celebrate this most worthy life. He will be remembered throughout the ages.

Sincerely,

Donald Ramotar