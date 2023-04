Demerara Distillers Ltd (DDL) and the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) will collaborate to tee off a two-day National Open Junior Golf Championship from May 20.

These and other details were disclosed yesterday in a release disseminated to the media. According to the release, the championship will be sponsored by DDL under its Savannah Milk brand and will be staged at the Westside Golf Course.

The announcement was made official yesterday during a press briefing at DDL’s headquarters in Diamond.