King, McCaskie miss out on centuries

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies white-ball star Brandon King and rookie opener Zachary McCaskie agonisingly missed out on hundreds as Team Weekes dominated the opening day of the second match of the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series here yesterday.

In addition to King’s 92 and McKaskie’s 93, Jahmar Hamilton (57) and Kevin Sinclair (52 not out) weighed in with half-centuries to help propel their side to an already imposing 365 for seven against West Indies Academy at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Fast bowler McKenny Clarke was especially impressive, the 19-year-old claiming three for 89, including two wickets in the first session which caused a temporary wobble.

King, who has played 22 One-Day Internationals and 35 T20 Internationals but is featuring in his first first-class match in nearly a year, brought his natural attacking flair with 11 fours and two sixes off 148 balls in nearly 2-¾ hours.

“I am very happy to be playing red ball cricket [again]. It’s been a little while,” said the 28-year-old who has played 32 first class matches.

“It was great fun batting out there. It was an opportunity to not have any time restrictions and just be out there and enjoy it. It was fun up until the point I got out.”

It was McCaskie who did the initial heavy lifting for his side after they were asked to bat, putting on 55 for the first wicket with Test left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul (25) and then combining with King in a decisive 136-run fourth wicket partnership. The 26-year-old McCaskie, in only his sixth first class outing, counted 13 fours and a six in an innings lasting 147 balls in nearly 3-¼ hours.

He lost Chanderpaul, lbw missing a forward defensive push at captain and seamer Nyeem Young (2-75) and then watched as Clarke knocked over Keacy Carty for 12 and captain Alick Athanaze without scoring in successive overs, to leave the innings wobbling on 82 for three.

Carty edged a big drive at a wide ball and was taken behind while the in-form Athanaze was also caught at the wicket, gloving a leg-side pull off the second ball he faced.

On 123 for three at lunch with McCaskie on 42 and King on 32, Team Weekes controlled the second session, adding 128 runs and losing the wicket of McCaskie – squeezing a loose drive to point off part-time off-spinner Kirk McKenzie.

King also endured disappointment when in sight of his fourth first class hundred. Unbeaten at tea on 90 with his side on 251 for four, the right-hander perished in the third over following the resumption, bottom-edging a rash pull at Clarke, for wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach to complete a straightforward catch.

Any hopes WI Academy had of making further inroads were dashed, however, as Hamilton and Sinclair combined in a 74-run, sixth wicket stand to push the total beyond the 300 mark.

Hamilton, on 16 at tea, struck eight fours and a six off 100 balls while Sinclair has so far faced 82 deliveries and belted seven fours and two sixes.