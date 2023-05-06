Da Silva to lead West Indies A to Bangladesh

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – In a sign of future prospects, West Indies Test wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva will lead a West Indies A Team on a Tour of Bangladesh, starting May 11.

Though his side finished last of the three teams in the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series, the 24-year-old Trinidad & Tobago Red Force regular got the nod to lead the 15-member squad that will play three four-day “Tests” against the hosts.

Da Silva has played 22 Tests for West Indies after making his debut against New Zealand in December 2020 in Wellington. He has scored 857 runs – including one hundred and three half-centuries – at an average of 27.64.

He is highly regarded for his level-headedness and has been identified as a possible successor to incumbent Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

Da Silva is one of five Test caps in the side. The others are: Guyana Harpy Eagles pair of left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, as well as Barbados Pride left-handed all-rounder Raymon Reifer and Red Force pacer Anderson Phillip.

The squad also includes three newcomers – Jamaica Scorpions opener Kirk McKenzie, as well as Barbados Pride duo of opener Zachary McCaskie and speedster Jair McAllister.

All three made their first-class debuts during the West Indies Championship this year and had notable performances in the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series.

Lead Selector Desmond Haynes said the aim was to pick a balanced team to expose the players to overseas conditions.

“We selected a group of players who we think could benefit from the exposure in Bangladesh, and we also have our eyes on the upcoming Test series against India in the Caribbean,” he said.

“Among the newcomers, we have pace bowler McAllister, who is fast and strong and has the ability to unsettle batters.

“McCaskie had a solid start to his first-class career, showed good temperament, and also has the ability to play all around the wicket.

“McKenzie was eye-catching during his double-century for the West Indies Academy in the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series. It was a superb knock and demonstrated that the investment in the Academy is bearing fruit.”

West Indies A will play all three matches, starting on May 16, 23, and 30 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and have full first-class status.

The tour reciprocates the Bangladesh A Tour of the Caribbean in August last year, when the teams played two “Tests” and three One-day matches.

Squad:

Joshua Da Silva (captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair.