Results-oriented approach the focus for WI A

DHAKA, Bangladesh, CMC – Captain Joshua Da Silva said West Indies A were focussed on playing a results-oriented brand of cricket, as they prepare to face Bangladesh A in the first of three four-day “Tests” bowling off here today.

The senior side first choice gloveman said the Caribbean side had been hard at work since arriving last Thursday, and were intent on using an approach which would guarantee them success.

“As a team, we just want to play a brand of cricket that we want to be proud of and that we can use to bring results because we want to win,” Da Silva said ahead of the opening “Test” here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

“Our strategy is just to play our game and play the [kind] of cricket we know how to play and hopefully that will bring the results, with the efforts that we’re putting in.”

The 15-man squad includes three other players with Test experience – opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, fast bowling all-rounder Raymon Reifer and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

All three players featured in West Indies’ last Test series against South Africa in March, which the West Indies lost both matches to the hosts.

Da Silva, who also led West Indies against Bangladesh A in the Caribbean last year, said recovery had also been important for the tourists following the long flight from the Caribbean.

“The boys have been preparing well. Getting over the jetlag wasn’t the easiest thing, especially for myself, but over the last day, day-and-a-half it has gotten a lot better and the boys are ready to go,” Da Silva continued.

“We’ve put in our three sessions and everybody has gotten what they would’ve wanted out of it and [are] ready for whichever XI gets the go tomorrow.

“Everybody is ready and raring to go and are excited for this opportunity to represent West Indies A and play against another international team which we don’t get to do very often at this level.”

As usual on the subcontinent, conditions are expected to play a key role, with pitches off low and slow and trending in the favour of spinners.

Da Silva said even though seamers could find some success, he expected the slower bowlers to play a key role at some stage.

“Concerning the pitch, it looks to be a good one. There is some grass on it and maybe the fast bowlers can get a bit of assistance from it but in saying that, it is a bit dry,” said the 24-year-old, who has played 22 Tests since making his debut 2-½ years ago.

“It will spin at any point in the game but it looks like a good batting wicket and hopefully we can put our heads down, put a good total on the board and give our bowlers something to help them get 20 wickets, so we can win a game.”

The game bowls off at 10 am (midnight Monday, Eastern Caribbean time).

SQUADS:

BANGLADESH – Afif Hossain Dhrubo (captain), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Md Naim Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Jaker Ali Anik (wicketkeeper), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Naeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mushfique Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol.

WEST INDIES – Joshua Da Silva (captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair