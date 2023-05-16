Gill, Shami, Sharma power Gujarat Titans into playoffs

Shubman Gill, Mohd. Shami, Mohit Sharma sparkled in Ahmedabad to power Gujarat Titans into the Play-offs with a comprehensive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 62 of TATA IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad yesterday.

Gill sizzled with his maiden IPL ton (101 off 58), hitting 13 fours and a six and was ably supported by Sai Sudharsan 47(36) to help GT put on a competitive 188/9 after a lion-hearted Bhuvneshwar had picked up his second IPL fifer (5/31). Shami (4/21) then ripped through the SRH top order and Mohit (4/24) scythed through the middle-order as the away team overcame a fighting effort from Heinrich Klaasen (64 off 44) to restrict SRH to 154/9 and become the first team to qualify for the Play-offs. (IPL website)