Matthews hits half-century, snatches hat-trick as Barbados retain title

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, May CMC – Captain Hayley Matthews struck her second half-century of the campaign and picked up a hat-trick as part of a six-wicket haul as unbeaten Barbados rattled off their fourth straight win with a 73-run thrashing of Windward Islands, to retain their Women’s Super50 crown.

In their fourth round contest at St Paul’s Sports Complex here Monday, Matthews top-scored with 64 from 74 deliveries while the in-form Kyshona Knight added 55 from 82 deliveries, the pair helping to propel Barbados to 228 for six off their 50 overs.

In reply, the Windwards were undermined for 155 in the 34th over, off-spinner Matthews wrecking the run chase with six for 28.

Her West Indies teammate Afy Fletcher top-scored with 43 from 36 deliveries at number three but number 10 Pearl Etienne was the only other player to pass 20 with 22.

The other two games in the round were both affected by rain but while Guyana managed to pull off a four-wicket victory under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern over beleaguered Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago found themselves frustrated after their clash with Leeward Islands was rained off following the completion of one innings.

Sent in, Barbados flourished through Matthews who belted five fours and a six in putting on 52 for the first wicket with Kycia Knight (23) and a further 89 for the second wicket with Kyshona, who struck half-dozen fours off 82 deliveries.

Once Matthews departed in the 28th over, missing a forward defensive stroke and falling lbw to leg-spinner Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne lashed 47 to carry the innings in a 39-run, third wicket stand with Kyshona and then in a 34-run, fourth wicket partnership with Trishan Holder (5).

Alleyne faced 54 deliveries and counted five fours before she was bowled by left-arm spinner Zaida James (2-38) in the 47th.

In reply, the Windwards lost Malika Edward (2) cheaply to the fourth ball of the chase before Fletcher repaired the damage in a 44-run, partnership with James (9) for the second wicket.

However, Matthews then ruined any chance of a Windwards challenge with a hat-trick in the ninth over.

James drove the second ball low to cover, Namiah Marcellin (0) played down the wrong line and was bowled next ball while Kimone Homer (0) also missed a straight delivery and had her stumps rattled.

Fletcher added 49 for the fifth wicket with Qiana Joseph (14) but Matthews combined with leg-spinner Keila Elliott (2-38) to topple the last five wickets for 57 runs.

At Conaree, T&T racked up an impressive 253 for six from their 50 overs with 19-year-old Djenaba Joseph missing out on a hundred with 90 off 131 deliveries with nine fours.

Captain Anisa Mohammed chipped in with an unbeaten 45 from 35 balls but rain intervened at the break to end the game prematurely.

And at Warner Park, Jamaica’s poor run continued when they were dismissed for 94 in the 41st over, and Guyana completed the chase of their revised target of 67 in the 23rd over, following a protracted rain break at seven without loss at the end of the fourth.