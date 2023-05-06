GCA U19 50-over semis set for today

The Georgetown Cricket Association/ Ramchand Auto Spares Survival Group of Companies Under-19 50-over semi-finals will be played today.
Transport Sports Club will take on Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) on home soil from 9.30 am. This high-profile match is set to be one of the most anticipated clashes with Transport to be led by national youth captain, Alvin Mohabir. The squad also features Mohabir’s younger brother and national under-15 captain, Dave. The Latif siblings are also in the mix as well as Shiloh Adams and Myhiem Khan.