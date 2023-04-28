Health officials showed no respect or appreciation for the Federation’s humanitarian work

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Indo-Caribbean Federation, I wish to thank everyone for their contributions to the Federation’s project that has rehabilitated the Leguan Cottage Hospital’s Delivery Room, Maternity Ward, and Waiting Area. The project has enhanced and made the hospital attractive. The response from the locals in Guyana who turned out for this historic opening was impressive and very encouraging and a motivation to assist with other projects. I must thank the doctor in charge, Dr. Marcia Evelyn, and my cousin, ‘Babymoon’, for their efforts to make this project as well as the inauguration ceremony a reality. It took much longer to complete this project because of the local labour shortage. However, that is the nature of things in Guyana. One cannot do much about that.

The project was financed entirely by the Federation’s executives, its supporters, and donors, and supporters. But we encountered issues with some local vendors who knew that the funding was coming from the United States. They immediately increased their prices for the items purchased in Guyana, and the workmanship costs also increased. In addition, there was a lot of ‘running around’ to get contractors and workers to do anything efficiently. So sad to see this in Leguan, an island so small. The people who live there are beneficiaries of the project, not the diaspora based in the USA.

The other thing I wish to mention is the individuals at the Ministry of Health, Regional Health Officer Dr. Erica Forte, and the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, showed no respect or appreciation for the Federation. They promised to attend the ceremony at the hospital and preparations were made accordingly. However, neither one showed up. We received a text the morning on our way to the hospital that Dr. Anthony would instead send Dr. Bheri Ramsaran, former Minister of Health. Leguan people were preparing to meet and greet Minister Frank Anthony. These folks know that in the USA, when their party comes for financial donations during election time, Guyanese contribute wholeheartedly scarce money that could be used for other far more important things. They contribute generously instead to the PPP. Where is the commitment from PPP government officials for a project undertaken in their backyard in Guyana?

While in Guyana, I was told that someone related to Dr. Forte had died. However, as sad as that is, and the Federation extends its condolences, there should be no reason for the Health Officer excuse for her poor communication. I am sure she has staff who could have professionally handled the communication of her absence for the event in a manner befitting her office. We do not know why Dr. Anthony could not attend the inauguration.

Despite such poor support from the leaders at the highest levels of government in Guyana, the Indo-Caribbean Federa-tion, in existence since 1985, will continue to do humanitarian work among the diaspora in USA, Guyana, and elsewhere. A few years ago, the Federation funded the rehabilitation and outfitting of the Waiting Area and the Morgue at the Port Mourant Hospital. We are not asking the Govern-ment of Guyana, or the related government ministries in Guyana, for money to do these projects. We only ask that some appreciation be shown to the Federation and for the officials in Guyana to keep their promises.

Those in the USA who contribute to worthy humanitarian projects in Guyana have other choices about where to spend their money. They could have gone to Trinidad or Grenada or Jamaica. Instead, they chose Guyana so the people in neglected, marginalized, and disadvantaged communities can have facilities for an improved quality of life.

Sincerely,

Ralph Tamesh

President Indo-Caribbean Fed. USA