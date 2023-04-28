A travesty if the Order of Democracy is not now handed out to the deserving individuals

Dear Editor,
Now that it has been confirmed, what was known all along, that there was a shockingly brazen attempt to rig the elections, would the Order of Democracy now be handed out to those deserving individuals and groups who stood their ground and ensured the will of the people was upheld? It would be a travesty were this not to happen. The swift release of the Report in the public domain must be commended. The Report on the unfortunate Bosai accident was handed over to the responsible Minister. Its release is awaited.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed