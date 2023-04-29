Twenty win prizes in China-Guyana Friendship Youth Leadership contest

An award ceremony for the second China-Guyana Friendship Youth Leadership Development Competition was held yesterday at the Chinese Embassy.

The competition is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, which aims to create and celebrate well-rounded students. The winners received a trophy and a cash prize of $210,000.

The competition which was open to all schools received 300 applicants per region, and of those 300 applicants, eight were chosen and two won, with there being two winners per region.