Two women accused of assaulting each other, granted bail

Two women were yesterday granted bail after they pleaded not guilty to assaulting each other.

Kellyann Desantos appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on the charge of unlawfully assaulting and causing bodily harm. It is alleged that on January 31, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, she unlawfully assaulted Teanna Subhan.

Subhan also appeared before Magistrate Daly on the charge that on the same day, at the same location, she unlawfully assaulted Desantos.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of $25,000 each.

The matter has been adjourned to May 29.