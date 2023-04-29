Former president is certainly undoing whatever the President has achieved

Dear Editor,

I was most disappointed to hear the Former President say, during a recent press interview, that he did not have any interest in the alleged incident in which the Indian lawyer had allegedly spat upon the African policewoman and addressed her in very insulting terms. Such a statement contradicted the very claim he was making about his Party’s interest in serving and representing all Guyanese of every race, class and creed. He is certainly undoing whatever the President has achieved through his efforts.

This must mean that the General Secretary would not be seeking to understand and correct any situation which creates discord. His statement exposes an emptiness in the President’s efforts in “nation-building”. The General Secretary must have heard that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution had been picketed. The Former President has much to learn about the late Dr. Cheddie Jagan.

Our Ordinary People expect (rightly so) to be protected by our “Leaders”. Uniting a country is no easy task (sometimes it becomes a prolonged event mired in war and bloodshed), and can become even more difficult when wealth is thought of as the most productive instrument. Guyanese Africans are very sensitive and sincerely empathetic people!!

Sincerely,

Malcolm Parris C.C.H