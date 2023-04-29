Dear Editor,
The PPP/C is ultra-hypocritical to “argue that public servants should not have political ties.” Leading up to the 2011 elections, Collin Croal, then Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, resigned just so he could go and campaign on the PPP/C platform. After Donald Ramotar won the presidency, Croal – the political campaigner – was reappointed as PS. The Ali Administration sacked Emil McGarrell and appointed a known political ally to the supposed-to-be “politically-neutral” post of Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Water.
Sincerely,
Remington Nelson