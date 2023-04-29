Lim, Hamer finish atop podium at Penn Relays

Guyanese field standouts, competing for Jamaica College, Gabriel Lim and Trevon Hamer won their respective events on the opening day of the 127th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
Lim, a former student of President’s College, won the Boys High School Javelin event, throwing a Personal Best distance of 16.24 metres.
Bronson Krinak (60.31m) of Danville High School in Pennsylvania and Joseph Reed (59.26m) of Riverside High School in Virginia finished second and third, respectively.