`Better standard of living’ focus of May Day rally

In commemoration of this year’s May Day tomorrow, the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) will be hosting a parade in Georgetown.

A GTUC release yesterday informed that the march will begin at the Independence Park (the location of the basketball facility – Burnham Court) at 7:30 am and end at the Critchlow Labour College on Woolford Ave. After the march, a rally will follow at 10:30 am. The GTUC is inviting all unions, workers and the public to participate.

The rally’s main speakers are: GTUC President, Coretta McDonald, Vice President Norris Witter, and General Secretary, Lincoln Lewis.