Defence diplomacy unit being established – President Ali restates

President Irfaan Ali on Thursday restated that a unit to focus on defence diplomacy is being set up within the Office of the President and will soon be launched.

Ali while delivering the feature address at the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Annual Officers’ Conference stated that in the coming days, the unit will be launched in the Office of the President dealing directly with defence diplomacy “because of the role that we will be playing regionally and globally.”

He explained that the government will be moving to defence diplomacy – strategic positioning as against strategic planning – which will be dealing with a lot of analytical capacity in advising policymakers on strategic partnerships and assessing local, regional, and international environments, stressing that Guyana must be able to support its international partners as they support the country.