No one found culpable for Neptrid Hercules’ death – Hamilton

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton says that the seven recommendations made to Chinese mining company BOSAI in the wake of the death of its employee are to prevent the recurrence of such an incident as no one was found culpable for Neptrid Hercules’ death.

Hercules’ family told Stabroek News yesterday that they are expecting compensation over his death but are yet to be engaged.

The recommendations include that BOSAI Minerals Group Guyana must establish a Health and Safety Committee for the reclamation dump construction and that it must install and maintain geotechnical engineering, ground and surface water hydrology capacity supported by the appropriate field and laboratory equipment.