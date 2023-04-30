Occupational Safety and Health council honours persons, companies

The National Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH) has recognised several organisations which have taken steps to ensure a safe and healthy working environment for their employees.

According to a Ministry of Labour release yesterday, NACOSH honoured these persons and companies at its 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony held at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

The NACOSH Awards Programme was established in 1996 to recognise and reward individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) in Guyana.