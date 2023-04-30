Teen dies at West Demerara hospital after admitted for abdominal pain

Sixteen-year-old, Glenston Drakes of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, died on Monday morning after he was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) last Friday complaining of abdominal pains. His family is saying that the hospital was negligent.

According to the family, they took Drakes to the Emergency department of the hospital after he complained of severe abdominal pain and was urinating blood. He was seen by a nurse and after listening to the complaint, the nurse had tests done, the results of which prompted her to conclude that the boy’s white blood cells were abnormally high.

Drakes was them admitted to the hospital and his family was told by the nurse who had the tests done that he would have to wait until Monday morning to see a doctor for an additional test as the test done by them could not clarify what was happening to him.