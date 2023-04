Lawrence Sizarro, of Alexander Village, appeared on Friday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Leron Daly where the charge of the use of threatening language was read to him.

It is alleged that on April 02, 2023, at Lot 3 Alexander Village, Georgetown, he used threatening language breaching the peace of Candacy Forde. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.

The matter was adjourned to May 29.