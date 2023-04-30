Two students reported to have drowned in separate incidents -Police

Nathaniel Nelson, a 14-year-old Line Path Secondary School student, allegedly drowned at about 07:30hrs today (Sunday) at Orealla Village, Corentyne River.

Initial investigations by the police revealed that Nelson, who is from Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, was with a group visiting Orealla when he, along with others, handed over their cellular phones to a relative and left in an unknown direction. They went swimming and played in the Creek area. When Nathaniel went into the water he began struggling, and disappeared.

As a result, a search party was formed, and subsequently, the body was retrieved at about 10:15hrs today.

In the second incident, Anthony Gordon, a 13-year-old student of Wismar/Christianburg Secondary School, allegedly drowned at around 13:00 hrs this afternoon at ‘Buck Town’ Creek in Wismar, Linden.

Gordon, who resided at Lot 281 One Mile Wismar, Linden, with his mother, Keisha Daenty, was in the company of two friends, ages 10 and 14 years, and they were all swimming together when tragedy struck, police said. Gordon reportedly ran into the water and subsequently went under water for some time. At this point, his two friends noticed Gordon was missing and immediately raised an alarm. Some residents came out and searched the entire area. Gordon’s body was later discovered at the bottom of the Creek. The body was then taken from the Creek and escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead

on arrival at 15:58 hrs by Dr Ross.