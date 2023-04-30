Dear Editor,

I was pleasantly surprised to learn that we have at least sixty-five African organizations in Guyana (IDPADA-G). I tried to find out how many Indian organizations there are in Guyana but could not find even one. Perhaps I am mistaken. I would be more than happy if SN can do an article on ethnic organizations in Guyana. I know of at least one Chinese organization and two Amerindian ones.

Perhaps these can help us to find that ill-defined, fuzzy ideal called National Unity. What I know is that the fundamental characteristic of human beings is “difference” not “commonalities” and that respecting the difference is the quality that can lead us to a happy future. But then, this is a topic best left to future letters.

Sincerely,

P. Lall