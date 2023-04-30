Letters to the Editor

ExxonMobil should purchase the Marriott

By

Dear Editor,

Now that  Jagdeo has decided  not  to  sell the  Marriott  primarily  because  of  low bids, ExxonMobil  should purchase it at a premium and turn it into an office property to house all businesses, government entities and not-for-profit  related to everything oil and gas. First, the premium would be booked as goodwill, a payment to the Guyanese people for their anxiety over the known unknown. Secondly, housing everything oil including the other oil companies and related businesses is effective and efficient, kind of like OPEC. Moreover, staff of the government entities and not-for-profit organizations would just have to take an elevator for important meetings with the benefits of offsetting carbon greenhouse by not driving or having to park.

The hotel real estate should be sold under a 99 year land lease with the land held in trust. This arrangement  would  ensure  that  the  real property  could  be  taken  over  by  the  government  in the event ExxonMobil  decided  not  to  perform  under  the  lease  agreement  or could  be  assumed by one or more of the major tenants. Monthly lease payments will be waterfall as following: debt service, local taxes, maintenance and capex, and remainder into a national trust. Lastly, the premium is to be amortized over ten years indexed to inflation and F/X. The purchase doesn’t have to be ExxonMobil only but a corporation made up of several entities. I am confident the Intelligence Unit will keep things “honest”. Besides, there are too many hotels going up that offer different ambiance and locale as well as pricing points, then there’s the Pegasus next door.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard

