Bishops’ High, President’s College win at YBG

Bishops’ High and President’s College recorded contrasting wins in the female section when the Youth Basketball Guyana coordinated ExxonMobil Regional Conference continued Friday at the Marian Academy hard court, Carifesta Avenue.

Bishops’ High defeated New Central 20-4. Tavishti Persaud recorded figures of 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals, whilst Lashaunte Berkley supported with four points, 11 rebounds and eight steals.

For the losing team, Hannah Percival and Deondra Benjamin each scored two points. IN another fixture, President’s College bested Marian Academy 5-2. Chrisleyann Richards tallied figures of two points and three steals in the win whilst Adelicia Andries added two points and as many steals.

For the losing team Tiesha Jordan scored two points, two rebounds, and three steals.

The other sponsors of the event include Edward B Beharry, the National Sports Commission, and G-Boats.